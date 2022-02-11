What Is The FIRE Movement And How Can You Start Your FIRE Journey?

Some FAQs about FIRE -

Q. Is FIRE for everyone? Or can only a select few afford to live that life?

A. It is true that there are some factors that make it easier for some people to start their FIRE journey sooner than others. For example, FIRE is an easier road for those with great education, because that leads to getting high-paying jobs relatively earlier in one’s career. While someone who has to spend a few years grinding/hustling/struggling early on, for lower pay, will ideally have to wait a few years to start their FIRE journey. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Q. When can one start their FIRE journey?

A. Ideally, the sooner the better. If you start earning at say 22, and you’ve already marked out some FIRE goals, you’re in a better place than someone who’s in their 30’s. Having said that, know that FIRE has flexible goalposts - meaning, you can adjust your retirement age goal, from say 40 to 50, and allow yourself some leeway.

Q. Which is more important for FIRE - high income or high saving rate?

A. While a high income obviously helps, at the end of the day FIRE is way more a variable of your saving rate. A person who earns 1.5L a month but spends 1L, will have a tougher time achieving their FIRE goal than someone who earns 1L but spends only 35-40K.

Q. Why no credit cards?

A. Because of the monster named ‘intuitive spending’. When you have a credit card, you often end up spending money you don’t have because your brain tells you you can earn the money in the future and make up for it. That’s kind of counterproductive to the FIRE journey.

So here's the interesting thing if you're on the fence about the FIRE movement. Just because they say there's a goal doesn't mean not meeting the goal is failure. Even if you get close to your goal without actually hitting the desired number, it's still a win, because at the end of the day, money saved is money earned, right?

