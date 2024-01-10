Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024: Date, History, and Importance of World Hindi Day Here

Hindi is one of the languages that is widely spoken in the Northern part of India and also across the globe. After Mandarin and English, it is seen that Hindi is the third-most spoken language in the world. It is important to note that the contributions of Hindi in Indian literature is note-worthy. The language helps to uphold the values of the country and explain the ongoing issues. Vishwa Hindi Diwas or World Hindi Day is observed on 10 January.

Vishwa Hindi Diwas or World Hindi Day is celebrated on 10 January, every year. The day is observed to honour the contributions of Hindi speakers, understand the significance of the language, and educate people about its importance. We should all come together and celebrate Vishwa Hindi Diwas on the scheduled date so that the younger generation knows about it.