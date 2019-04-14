Happy Vishu 2020: Wishes Quotes, Images & Messages For Loved Ones

India is celebrating the harvest festival of Vishu on Monday, 15 April, this year. The festival marks the beginning of Malayali new year and is celebrated with great zeal and fervour in Kerala and the adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu.

According to some astrologers, it is on the day of Vishu when the Sun enters the Mesha Rashi.

On this day, women wear skirts made of dried banana leaves and prepare special delicacies like 'Veppampoorasam', ‘Kanji’ and ‘Mampazhapachadi'.

Here are some of the quotes, messages and images to wish your loved ones on the occasion.