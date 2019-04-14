Happy Vishu 2020: Wishes Quotes, Images & Messages For Loved Ones
India is celebrating the harvest festival of Vishu on Monday, 15 April, this year.
Kriti Dhingra
Lifestyle

India is celebrating the harvest festival of Vishu on Monday, 15 April, this year. The festival marks the beginning of Malayali new year and is celebrated with great zeal and fervour in Kerala and the adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu.

According to some astrologers, it is on the day of Vishu when the Sun enters the Mesha Rashi.

On this day, women wear skirts made of dried banana leaves and prepare special delicacies like 'Veppampoorasam', ‘Kanji’ and ‘Mampazhapachadi'.

Here are some of the quotes, messages and images to wish your loved ones on the occasion.

Kerala New Year: Vishu Wishes and Images for Your Friends and Family

Happy Vishu!
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/HCInstitute_IN)
“Celebration time is here again...Devotion, prayers, songs, and food...May Vishu bless every household...May it brighten up everyone’s mood...Happy Vishu!”
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/activedesignspl
“Wishing you joy, wealth, prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Vishu.”&nbsp;
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BharathAttesta1
“May Vishu bring happiness to your life...”
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/DakshinTrails
“May the Lord’s blessings usher peace and happiness to your life on Vishu and always.”
(Photo Courtesy: dgreetings.com)

