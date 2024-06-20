Vat Purnima 2024 Date: Time, Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat, Tithi, Significance & More

Vat Purnima 2024 Date and Time: Vat Purnima is an important and sacred festival observed by married women across India. It is a day of great significance in the lives of married women, and is celebrated with joy, devotion and enthusiasm. Vat Purnima marks the culmination of a three-day fast observed by women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Through fasting, prayers, and the worship of the banyan tree, women honor their marital bond and seek blessings for their families.

While Vat Purnima primarily celebrates the marital bond, unmarried women are also encouraged to participate in the festivities. They can observe the fast and perform the rituals to seek divine blessings for finding a suitable husband in the future. Unmarried women are advised to wear yellow attire while praying to the deities during the rituals. As we eagerly await the arrival of this special day, let us delve deeper into its rituals, significance, and the profound connection it shares with the sacred banyan tree.