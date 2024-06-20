Vat Purnima 2024 Date: Time, Muhurat, Rituals, Vrat, Tithi, Significance & More

Vat Purnima 2024 Date and Time: Vat Purnima is an important and sacred festival observed by married women across India. It is a day of great significance in the lives of married women, and is celebrated with joy, devotion and enthusiasm. Vat Purnima marks the culmination of a three-day fast observed by women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Through fasting, prayers, and the worship of the banyan tree, women honor their marital bond and seek blessings for their families.
While Vat Purnima primarily celebrates the marital bond, unmarried women are also encouraged to participate in the festivities. They can observe the fast and perform the rituals to seek divine blessings for finding a suitable husband in the future. Unmarried women are advised to wear yellow attire while praying to the deities during the rituals. As we eagerly await the arrival of this special day, let us delve deeper into its rituals, significance, and the profound connection it shares with the sacred banyan tree.
Vat Purnima 2024 Date and Time
According to the Purnima calendar, Vat Purnima falls during the Jyeshtha Amavasya, which coincides with Shani Jayanti. However, based on the Amanta calendar, it is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima. As mentioned by Drik Panchang, this year the auspicious occasion of Vat Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, 21 June 2024.
Vat Purnima 2024: Tithi and Shubh Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, Vat Purnima 2024 will be observed according to the following tithi and muhurat.
Purnima Tithi Begins: 7:31 am on 21 June 2024.
Purnima Tithi Ends: 6:37 am on 22 June 2024.
Vat Purnima Vrat (Fast)
On the day of Vat Purnima, married women embark on a rigorous one-day fast, dedicating themselves to the well-being of their husbands and families. They begin their fast two days prior to the festival, intensifying their devotion and prayers. The banyan tree, revered for its spiritual significance, plays a central role in Vat Purnima rituals. It is believed to symbolize the divine union of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, the three supreme deities of Hinduism. Vat Purnima Vrat is considered lucky for the good health and longevity of husbands.
Vat Purnima 2024 Significance
Vat Purnima holds immense significance for married couples, as it is believed to strengthen their bond and ensure the well-being of their family. By observing the fast and performing the rituals, women seek divine blessings for their husbands' longevity, health, and success. The festival also serves as an opportunity for women to come together, fostering a sense of community and solidarity.
Vat Purnima Rituals
Following are some of the main rituals of Vat Purnima festival.
Waking up early in the morning.
Keeping Vat Purnima fast for the entire day.
Worship of Goddess Savitri and Satyawan under the banyan tree in the evening.
Dressing up in new clothes.
Applying vermilion on foreheads.
Placing banyan leaf on the head.
Vat Purnima Vriksha Puja
The most crucial ritual of Vat Purnima involves worshipping the Vat Vriksha, or the banyan tree. Women adorn themselves in new clothes, apply vermilion to their foreheads, and place a banyan leaf on their heads as they approach the sacred tree. They offer sweets, flowers, and water to the tree, seeking blessings and prosperity for their families. As a symbol of their unwavering devotion, they tie a thread around the tree, praying for the long and healthy life of their husbands.
