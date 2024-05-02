Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Parana Time, History, Significance & Rituals

Vaishakha Ekadashi is a fast that is observed by many Hindu devotees. This fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and it is believed that by observing it, one can get protected from various negativities and evils. Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 is celebrated by Hindu communities all over the world. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and it is observed by performing various religious and spiritual activities. One must observe this day with strict fasting.
There are total 24 Ekadashi observances in the year. In the month of Vaishakha or Chaitra, one Ekadashi is observed, which is known as Varuthini Ekadashi. It falls in the month of Vaishakha according to the Purnimanta calendar.
Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Date and Time
The Hindu occasion of Varuthini Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, 4 May 2024. According to the Drik Panchang, auspicious timings to observe the festival are given below:
Varuthini ekadashi tithi begins at 11:24 pm on 3 May
Varuthini ekadashi tithi ends at 8:38 pm on 4 May
The Parana Time is from 5:54 am to 08:35 am on 5 May
Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Rituals
One wakes up during the Brahma Muhurta, the auspicious time before dawn, and take a bath. One should also make a resolve to observe the fast.
In addition, a wooden platform should be set up and an image of Lord Vishnu should be placed on it, covered with red or yellow cloth.
One should also offer Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Ganga water) to Lord Vishnu.
Along with this, incense, lamps, and camphor should also be lit.
A mantra of Lord Vishnu is also chanted and the 'Aarti' is performed after which Prasad is distributed among all.
It is a time when people come together and worship Lord Vishnu with devotion.
Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Signficance
Ekadashi has a deep religious significance in Hindu culture. It is a time of worship and devotion to Lord Vishnu. On this day, people observe strict fasting and also engage in spiritual practices such as dhyan yoga and meditation. There are also many other ways in which people celebrate Varuthini Ekadashi. One can also donate money to the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu for the protection of those who observe the fast.
Varuthini Ekadashi: History
According to Hindu Scriptures, once Lord Shiva got angry from Lord Brahma and beheaded Lord Brahma's fifth head, Lord Shiva was cursed by Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu helped Lord Shiva to get free from the curse and the sin. It is believed that after observing the fast on Varuthini Ekadashi, Lord Shiva got free from the curse. It is believed that devotees who observe this fast with great devotion and dedication, get equivalent fruits as similar to a thousand years of penance.
Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Mantras
1. Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!!
2. Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!
3. Ram Ram Raameti Rame Raame Manorame, Sahastranaam Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane..!!
4. Achyutam Keshvam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham..!!
5. Shree Krishna Govind Hare Murari Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva..!!
