Valmiki Jayanti 2021 Date: History, Significance and Puja Timings

Valmiki Jayanti: Significance

Valmiki Jayanti is of great significance to Hindus because he is the one to have penned down the epic Ramayana. In fact, one can safely say that the Ramanaya is not only just a great epic, but also a divine compilation of Lord Rama's days on earth.

Hence, his devotees celebrate this day with much love and reverence. While it is generally celebrated with great enthusiasm in the northern parts of India, the largest celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti occur in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. This also occurs at a 1,300 years old temple where Rishi Valmiki is supposed to have rested after penciling the Ramayana.

Hence, regardless to say that on this day, there is a festive air around the country. Devotees take part in processions called Shobha Yatras and sing hymns. The temples of Rishi Valmiki are also decorated with beauitful flowers and lights, the devotees often offer free food and recite prayers throughout the day,