Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance & Traditions

In a country like ours, where one celebrates every birth anniversary as a festival, it is no different. One such festival is of Vallabhacharya Jayanti, a renowned Hindu scholar who established the Krishna centred Pushti sect of Vainavism in Brij.
His birth anniversary is celebrated on 4 May every year. It is the 545th birth anniversary of Vallabhacharya Ji, a date that is significant to all his followers. On this day, all the devotees offer prayers in the temple of Shri Nathji. It is a time of great devotion and happiness for the community. Let's know the history, significance, rituals and traditions to be followed on Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2024.
Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2024: Date
This year, we will celebrate the 545th birthday of Vallabhacharya on Saturday, 4 May 2024
Vallabhacharya Jayanti: History
The story behind Vallabhacharya Jayanti dates back to one day when he was travelling towards the North-West part of India. He came across a mysterious phenomenon near Mount Govardhan. A cow was seen shedding milk on a specific spot of the mountain. This led him to dig the place, where he found an idol of Lord Krishna.
He is believed to have taken the form of Shrinathji and hugged him warmly. This incident is deeply significant to all his followers, as it is a clear indication of the Lord's presence and His potential to transform one into a spiritual leader. From that day onwards, followers of Shri Vallabhacharya began to worship Bala or the juvenile image of Lord Krishna with great devotion.
Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2024: Celebration
The day of Vallabhacharya Jayanti is not just celebrated as a festival in one region or country. It is a universal phenomenon, with people all over the world coming together to pay their respects to the fallen leader. His message of hope and spirituality resonates even more today than ever before. So, on this day, we stand together to celebrate the life and legacy of one of the greatest spiritual leaders of our time.
The festival is predominantly celebrated in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamilnadu. Furthermore, no specific rituals are followed on this day. Devotees may or may not observe a fast and other rituals include:
Attending a special puja or ceremony at a local temple dedicated to Lord Krishna.
Reading about Vallabhacharya's life and teachings.
Chanting the holy mantras of Lord Krishna.
Offering prayers and Prasad to Lord Krishna.
Participating in a community feast or celebration.
Sharing your thoughts and experiences about Vallabhacharya Jayanti on social media.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)