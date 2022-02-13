ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine’s Day 2022 Jokes, Funny Memes, Wishes and Quotes for Singles

Check out some of the best Valentine's day 2022 quotes, memes, jokes, wishes for all the singles out there

ujjwala lakhanpal
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Valentine's day 2022: Best jokes and memes for singles
Valentines day is a day that is synonymous with love and couples. The entire week upto Valentines day has different days especially designed to celebrate with your partner.

However, not everybody has someone special to celebrate with. And we at The Quint recognize that it can be quite stifling and even alienating to see. In fact, some of us out there feel that Valentines day is more of commercializing love because love should be celebrated throughout the year.

So please find below some of the best Valentine’s Day 2022 quotes, wishes, funny memes and jokes for all you singles out there

Aww!

For all the Harry Potter fans

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Valentines day 2022 best memes and jokes</p></div>

Valentines day 2022 best memes and jokes

(Photo: India.com)

Why does this make so much sense

Duh

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Valentines day 2022 memes</p></div>

Valentines day 2022 memes

(Photo: gettyimages)

It's difficult to date someone as amazing as me

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Memes for valentines day 2022</p></div>

Memes for valentines day 2022

(Photo: gettyimages)

My love life is boring as opposed to Indian Politics

You Gotta love Sheldon

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Valentines day 2022 jokes</p></div>

Valentines day 2022 jokes

(Photo: Pinterest)

What Can I say, Im a lucky man

