Valentine’s Day 2024: Romantic Restaurants List To Visit in New Delhi on V Day

Valentine's Day is all about love and making special memories with your close ones. It is an important day for couples, friends, and all the people who value somebody. Most people like to plan intimate meals on this day that include sizzling cocktails, exotic dishes, and interesting conversations. One should note that Valentine's Day is observed on 14 February, every year, but the week begins a little early. People celebrate Rose Day on the first day of the week.
If you are looking for some unique places to spend Valentine's Day with your loved one, we can help. Delhi is the hub of different restaurants where people can chill and enjoy the atmosphere. Since Valentine's Day is about making special memories, people in Delhi do not need to worry about the restaurants because the city has a lot to offer.
Here are the best dining spots in Delhi you can choose from if you want to plan a memorable Valentine's Day that both you and your partner will enjoy. Make sure to plan the arrangements to avoid last minute rush on the main day.
Valentine’s Day 2024: Romantic Restaurants in New Delhi
The Imperial New Delhi
Located in Janpath, New Delhi, the restaurant is perfect for an elegant celebration and an intimate setting. The restaurant offers a curated spread of Continental, Indian, Asian, and Mediterranean dishes along with different options for drinks. If your loved one is a fan of these dishes, you should plan your dinner in The Imperial.
ITC Maurya, New Delhi
Another favourite place to plan your Valentine's Day date in New Delhi is ITC Maurya. You can select your dishes from the exclusive menu and rekindle your love in the romantic surroundings.
You must book your table and specify the arrangements you want for your loved one before Valentine's Day. They will make the preparations and help you accordingly.
The Lodhi, New Delhi
The Lodhi, New Delhi, invites guests to indulge in an unforgettable experience during Valentine's Day. The exquisite flavours and intimate setting will light up your day. You can plan your dinner or lunch at The Lodhi on this special day.
Cafe Delhi Heights
The event at Cafe Delhi Heights called 'Love and War' is sure to spice up the month of love. There are multiple outlets of this restaurant across Delhi-NCR and you can select whichever is convenient. The 'Love and War' cocktail menu includes Berry Lovers, Valentine Sour, Love Passionate, Angry Martini, etc, and you can choose from a wide range. Make special memories with your loved one by visiting Cafe Delhi Heights.
