Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Date, Time, Significance, Puja Rituals & Mantras

Vaishakha Purnima May 2024: Vaishakha Purnima is celebrated as a part of a broader set of rituals during the special time of the year known as Vaishakha. The Hindu community across the country celebrates this time of the year with various activities and observances. One of the most important things to do during this time is to worship the Moon God and Lord Vishnu.

Purnima or Full Moon is considered to be an auspicious day in Hindu religion. It is a time of great devotion and dedication to Lord Vishnu. During this day, people observe fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu with great reverence. One of the important things to do on this day is also to worship the Moon God. People worship the Moon God on this day and offer sweets, flowers, and water to the Mood God. Let's know more about the date, time, tithi, importance and rituals to perform on Vaishakha Purnima 2024.