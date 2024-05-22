Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Date, Time, Significance, Puja Rituals & Mantras

Vaishakha Purnima May 2024: Vaishakha Purnima is celebrated as a part of a broader set of rituals during the special time of the year known as Vaishakha. The Hindu community across the country celebrates this time of the year with various activities and observances. One of the most important things to do during this time is to worship the Moon God and Lord Vishnu.
Purnima or Full Moon is considered to be an auspicious day in Hindu religion. It is a time of great devotion and dedication to Lord Vishnu. During this day, people observe fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu with great reverence. One of the important things to do on this day is also to worship the Moon God. People worship the Moon God on this day and offer sweets, flowers, and water to the Mood God. Let's know more about the date, time, tithi, importance and rituals to perform on Vaishakha Purnima 2024.
Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Date & Time
This month, Vaishakha Purnima Vrat will be observed on 23 May 2024.
Purnima Tithi Begins - 22 May 2024 - 06:47 PM
Purnima Tithi Ends - 23 May 2024 - 07:22 PM
Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Importance
Full Moon has its own unique religious and spiritual significance. It is believed that the rays of the Moon on this particular day are sacred and divine. It is a time of great mental relief and stress reduction for people. Those who have a bad placement of the Moon are advised to worship the Moon on this Purnima Tithi and offer Arghya to the Moon. By performing this Puja, one can get rid of all the bad luck associated with the Moon.
Vaishakha Purnima is also known as Buddha Purnima because it is the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautam, also known as Gautam Buddha. It is believed that Siddhartha Gautam attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya after a long period of meditation.
Vaishakha Purnima is also observed as Vesak Day in many parts of the country. Public holidays are celebrated to honor the life and teachings of Gautam Buddha. Various colorful performances and processions are organized to highlight Buddhist principles, customs, traditions, and beliefs.
Vaishakha Purnima 2024: Rituals
Hindu devotees wake up early and take a holy bath in the Ganga River as part of their morning rituals.
After the bath, they apply Gangajal, panchamrit, and water on the idols of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, and Radha Krishna as a process of giving them a holy bath.
One of the most important parts of the ritual is the preparation of panchamrit. Panchamrit is a preparation made with various herbs, spices, and water. It is used as a bhog prasad.
As a part of the ritual, the devotees observe a fast from dawn to dusk and recite Satyanarayan Vrat Katha in the evening.
At the end, the devotee breaks the fast after offering Arghya to the Moon God.
Vaishakha Purnima: Mantras
Om Chandraye Namah
Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye
Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva
