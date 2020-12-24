Your Ultimate Christmas Party Carol Playlist, Direct Songs Links
No matter what age you are, no matter what faith you believe in, here’s your ultimate Christmas Day party playlist.
As the joyous day of Christmas is upon us, Christmas carols are ruling every playlist. For years people have gathered together in churches, villages, town squares, sheds and barns to celebrate Jesus, and his joyous and pious birth by singing songs. These days, however, we see school children going up to people’s houses and cheering them up by singing Christmas carols door-to-door.
No matter what age you are, no matter what faith you believe in, no matter what language you speak, here’s your ultimate Christmas Day party playlist:
1. Deck the Halls
2. We Wish You a Merry Christmas
3. Jingle Bells
4. Angels We Have Heard On High
5. Children, Go Where I Send Thee
6. O Christmas Tree (O Tannenbaum)
7. Joy to the World
8. Twelve Days of Christmas
9. O Come All Ye Faithful
10. All I Want For Christmas Is You
