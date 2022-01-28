TTD Set To Release Special Darshan Tickets for February From 28 January
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board (TTDB) is set to launch darshan tickets for devotees from 28 January 2022.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board (TTDB), in charge of maintaining several temples, including the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, has announced that it will be launching special darshan tickets for devotees for February by end of January 2022.
According to the reports, the TTDB said that they will begin issuing tickets by 28 January 2022, 9.00 am. All interested people are advised to keep a lookout for any official announcement on the same day.
In addition to this, Sarvadarshan tokens are also expected to be released by 29 January 2022, at a rate of 10,000 per day.
However, when it comes to the number of darshan tickets for Tirumala Tirupati, the board has not increased the tickets keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alongside this, the TTDB has also made it mandatory for all devotees who wish to attend the darshan to abide by all COVID-19 safety protocols. In case any person is caught violating any rules, they shall not be allowed for the darshan.
Another step that the TTDB authorities have taken are that the temple and the surrounding areas are dealt with proper care and sanitation and the vicinity is being monitored for maximum containment of COVID-19.
