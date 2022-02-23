TTD Issues Special Entry Darshan Tickets: How to Book SED Ticket Online
Book TTD SED tickets online on tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has released the special entry tickets for temple darshan on Wednesday, 23 February. The time of ticket issue was 09am.
According to the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) i.e. tirumala.org, a total of 25,000 tickets per day will be issued for the month of March on 23 February.
How to Book Online Ticket for TTD Special Entry Darshan?
Visit the official website of TTD: tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in
Click on Special Entry Darshan booking link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Wait for the booking page to open
Enter your mobile number and captcha
Enter your registered mobile number and OTP received on it
Read Covid instructions and proceed
Choose your, requirements and key in your personal details
Make the payment and submit
TTD SED Ticket Price
TTD online Special Entry Darshan tickets are priced at Rs 300.
Interested people must note that TTD has also released an additional quota of 13,000 tickets per day of SED tickets from 24-28 February on 23 February.
"Similarly, an additional offline quota of SSD tokens at 5000 per day for February 26- 28 will be issued at regular counters of Bhudevi complex, Srinivasam complex, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Choultries," TTD press release added.
Moreover, TTD has also decided to release 20000 offline tokens every day at SSD tokens issuing counters in Tirupati.
For more details about SED, check the official website of TTD.
