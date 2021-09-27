World Tourism Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance
World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on 27 September.
World Tourism Day is observed every year to highlight the importance of tourism's social, cultural, political and economic value. It is celebrated annually on 27 September.
Tourism is one of the most important sectors in the modern world which has millions of people dependent on it for their livelihood. According to the official website of United Nations (UN), tourism sector employs one in every ten people on Earth, and for some countries, it can represent over 20 percent of their GDP.
World Tourism Day 2021: Theme
This year, the theme for World Tourism Day is "Tourism for inclusive growth". The theme focuses on the importance of inclusive recovery and growth. "UNWTO ensures every part of the sector has a say in its future – including communities, minorities, youth and those who would otherwise be at risk of being left behind," added the official website of UN.
World Tourism Day: History
UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in its third session, which took place in Spain, decided to institute World Tourism Day, with its first celebration in the year 1980.
The date 27 September was chosen to mark the tenth anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on 27 September 1970.
World Tourism Day 2021: Significance
The Covid-19 pandemic has deeply impacted both developing and developed economies. Tourism sectors, happens to be one of the most affected sectors. World Tourism Day plays a very important role in highlighting the problems faced by the tourism industry, and the importance of inclusive growth.
