A Tale of Contrasts: From Binsar’s Mystique to Bhimtal’s Congested Expansion

Finally, the endless deodars rose in a frame of blue sky – and a peak was thus defined. I forgot my exhaustion momentarily. A newfound spring launched my stride in the direction of a clearing. Ahead, a family of four hunched around snacks spread on a bench looked up as my shadow slid past them.

“Good afternoon,” a rotund middle-aged lady among them cheerily greeted me. Breathless as I was, I returned her greeting.

I was perplexed since I didn’t recall anyone ahead or behind me on the hour-long trek I just concluded. Voices interrupted my thoughts – and I turned to see another group of four or five youngsters alighting from the viewing station built atop a corner of the clearing. I climbed up the steps wearily to be surrounded by a breathtaking view of the snow-clad Himalayas.

The crackle of voices from beneath distracted me and my gaze returned to immediate proximity. A dozen tourists of varied ages, conversing animatedly in Bengali, were approaching the staircase to the pavilion from a path to my immediate right. A closer look revealed the path that wound gently up the hill along a slope even a baby could have sauntered along.

My puzzled sensibilities at the end of what had for me been a treadmill test were drowned in this cacophony that surrounded me now.

After a long last gaze at the distant peaks, shrouded in respectable white, I trailed one of these groups to amble down the hill. In the distance, I noticed numerous vehicles awaiting them on a road not too far.