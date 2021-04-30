Suvidha Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare
Fares for Suvidha express trains are comparatively higher than other express trains’ fares on the same route.
Suvidha Express was launched by Ministry of Railways in the year 2014. It was launched to meet the increasing demand of train tickets. After its launch, many trains have been added to the 'Suvidha Express' lineup.
Suvidha Express trains run on the busiest routes, and connects various major cities across India. Fares for the same are comparatively higher than other express trains on the same route. Dynamic fare is charged during the booking of a ticket in Suvidha Express.
Earlier, only confirmed and reservation against cancellation (RAC) tickets were issued for these trains. However, waitlist tickets were also available for booking from January 2016, reported NDTV. The ticket fare of the train does not include food.
Both AC and non-AC coaches are available in Suvidha Express.
In this article, we have curated the details of all Suvidha Express trains running across the country.
Suvidha Express Time Table
|Name
|Start Station
|Start Time
|End Station
|End Time
|Distance
|JP Suvidha Express (82653)
|YESVANTPUR JN
|11:30
|JAIPUR
|06:35
|2455 kms
|JP YPR Suvidha (82654)
|JAIPUR
|22:15
|YESVANTPUR JN
|18:25
|2452 kms
|PNBE Suvidha Express (82356)
|C SHIVAJI MAH T
|11:05
|PATNA JN
|15:35
|1710 kms
|Suvidha Train (82355)
|PATNA JN
|13:00
|C SHIVAJI MAH T
|16:05
|1710 kms
|MS TEN Suvidha (82601)
|CHENNAI EGMORE
|18:50
|TIRUNELVELI
|06:00
|653 kms
|SCT MS Suvidha (82610)
|SENGOTTAI
|16:15
|CHENNAI EGMORE
|05:45
|683 kms
|TEN TBM Suvidha (82602)
|TIRUNELVELI
|18:00
|TAMBARAM
|05:00
|628 kms
|TEN MS Suvidha (82626)
|TIRUNELVELI
|18:15
|CHENNAI EGMORE
|05:30
|653 kms
|NCJ TBM Suvidha (82646)
|NAGERCOIL JN
|17:00
|TAMBARAM
|05:05
|702 kms
|MS QLN Suvidha (82629)
|CHENNAI EGMORE
|17:00
|KOLLAM JN
|09:20
|763 kms
|QLN MS Suvidha (82630)
|KOLLAM JN
|11:30
|CHENNAI EGMORE
|03:30
|763 kms
Suvidha Express Fare
Suvidha Express trains are a series of trains running on various routes and ticket fares for the same are more than those of the usual express trains. The fare, however, depends on the route of the train and the class you want to travel in. For updated fare details, passengers can check IRCTC's official website or application.
Suvidha Express Route
Suvidha Express trains run on various routes, connecting major cities across India. For detailed information on train routes, passengers can visit: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.
Suvidha Express: How to Book Tickets
Tickets for Suvidha Express trains can be booked just as tickets are booked for any other Indian train. Passengers can book it from IRCTC's official website or visit any railway reservation counter in India.
