Suvidha Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Suvidha Express was launched by Ministry of Railways in the year 2014. It was launched to meet the increasing demand of train tickets. After its launch, many trains have been added to the 'Suvidha Express' lineup.

Suvidha Express trains run on the busiest routes, and connects various major cities across India. Fares for the same are comparatively higher than other express trains on the same route. Dynamic fare is charged during the booking of a ticket in Suvidha Express.

Earlier, only confirmed and reservation against cancellation (RAC) tickets were issued for these trains. However, waitlist tickets were also available for booking from January 2016, reported NDTV. The ticket fare of the train does not include food.

Both AC and non-AC coaches are available in Suvidha Express.

In this article, we have curated the details of all Suvidha Express trains running across the country.