Suvidha Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Fares for Suvidha express trains are comparatively higher than other express trains' fares on the same route.

Suvidha Express runs on busiest routes across India.
Suvidha Express was launched by Ministry of Railways in the year 2014. It was launched to meet the increasing demand of train tickets. After its launch, many trains have been added to the 'Suvidha Express' lineup.

Suvidha Express trains run on the busiest routes, and connects various major cities across India. Fares for the same are comparatively higher than other express trains on the same route. Dynamic fare is charged during the booking of a ticket in Suvidha Express.

Earlier, only confirmed and reservation against cancellation (RAC) tickets were issued for these trains. However, waitlist tickets were also available for booking from January 2016, reported NDTV. The ticket fare of the train does not include food.

Both AC and non-AC coaches are available in Suvidha Express.

In this article, we have curated the details of all Suvidha Express trains running across the country.

Suvidha Express Time Table

NameStart StationStart TimeEnd StationEnd TimeDistance
JP Suvidha Express (82653)YESVANTPUR JN11:30JAIPUR06:352455 kms
JP YPR Suvidha (82654)JAIPUR22:15YESVANTPUR JN18:252452 kms
PNBE Suvidha Express (82356)C SHIVAJI MAH T11:05PATNA JN15:351710 kms
Suvidha Train (82355)PATNA JN13:00C SHIVAJI MAH T16:051710 kms
MS TEN Suvidha (82601)CHENNAI EGMORE18:50TIRUNELVELI06:00653 kms
SCT MS Suvidha (82610)SENGOTTAI16:15CHENNAI EGMORE05:45683 kms
TEN TBM Suvidha (82602)TIRUNELVELI18:00TAMBARAM05:00628 kms
TEN MS Suvidha (82626)TIRUNELVELI18:15CHENNAI EGMORE05:30653 kms
NCJ TBM Suvidha (82646)NAGERCOIL JN17:00TAMBARAM05:05702 kms
MS QLN Suvidha (82629)CHENNAI EGMORE17:00KOLLAM JN09:20763 kms
QLN MS Suvidha (82630)KOLLAM JN11:30CHENNAI EGMORE03:30763 kms

Suvidha Express Fare

Suvidha Express trains are a series of trains running on various routes and ticket fares for the same are more than those of the usual express trains. The fare, however, depends on the route of the train and the class you want to travel in. For updated fare details, passengers can check IRCTC's official website or application.

Suvidha Express Route

Suvidha Express trains run on various routes, connecting major cities across India. For detailed information on train routes, passengers can visit: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Suvidha Express: How to Book Tickets

Tickets for Suvidha Express trains can be booked just as tickets are booked for any other Indian train. Passengers can book it from IRCTC's official website or visit any railway reservation counter in India.

