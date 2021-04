Shatabdi Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Shatabdi Express, a superfast train, was launched in the year 1988 to commemorate the centenary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This train was introduced by the then Railway Minister Shri Madhavrao Scindia.

The first Shatabdi Express operated between New Delhi and Jhansi, which was later extended to Bhopal. Now this train is known as Bhopal Shatabdi. Since then many trains have been added to the superfast train series.

Shatabdi is a high-speed train that stops at very few stations. It has an average speed of around 90 km/hr, while it can run at a maximum speed of 160 km/hr. It is a premium, fully-airconditioned train, wherein the passengers are greeted with tea, coffee, water, and meals.

In this article, we have curated the details of all Shatabdi Express trains running across the country.