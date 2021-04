Sampark Kranti Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

The Sampark Kranti Express was announced in the railway budget of 2004-05, after which many trains have been added in this series running all across India. The first Sampark Kranti Express ran from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Delhi to the Yesvantpur railway station, Bangalore, Karnataka.

Currently, a total of 22 pairs of Sampark Kranti Express are running across India, connecting major cities and capitals of other states with Delhi.

In this article we have curated the details of all Sampark Kranti Expresses trains running across the country.