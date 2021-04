Rajdhani Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Rajdhani Express, a superfast express train was introduced by Indian Railways on 3 March 1969. The first Rajdhani train ran from New Delhi to Howrah station in Kolkata and since then many other trains have been added to the Rajdhani Express lineup.

It was one of the fastest and most luxurious train during its launch in 1969. At that time, it was the first fully air-conditioned, high-speed train that made its first journey of 1,450 kilometers from New Delhi to Howrah Station, Kolkata in a record time of 17 hours and 20 minutes.

In this article we have curated the details of all Rajdhani Express trains running across the country.