Offbeat Tourist Destinations Near Kolkata To Visit in 2024; Check the Places

Offbeat Tourist Destinations near Kolkata: If you're planning a trip to Kolkata, India, and you're looking for some off-the-beaten-path experiences, there are plenty of lesser-known places to visit. With its rich history, stunning natural beauty, and vibrant cultural scene, Kolkata offers something for everyone.
From the spiritual and peaceful destinations like Bodh Gaya and Puri to the serene and picturesque places like Digha and Sunderbans, there are a number of great places to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Whether you're a honeymooner, family vacationer, or solo traveller, there's something for you. Let's take a look at the list of tourist destinations around Kolkata:
Lesser-Known Tourist Spots Near Kolkata
Taki
One of the best picnic spots near Kolkata is Taki, a short drive from the city. The area is known for its lush vegetation, which includes a forest and farmland. Taki offers a unique experience, with its stunning scenery and vibrant atmosphere.
Baguran
If you're looking for a more upscale experience, Baguran is a great option. This small coastal town is located far from the tourist buzz, offering a unique sense of peace and quiet. The only constant sound you'll hear in Baguran is the lashing of the waves on the shore.
Junput
For those looking for a more authentic experience, the Junput beach is a great place to visit. Located on the same coastal stretch as the popular Tajpur, Mandarmani, and Digha, Junput is a lesser-known place with the same unspoilt beauty. Unlike most of the tropical beaches, this one is lined with eucalyptus trees, instead of palms.
Shankarpur
If you're looking for a place to stay away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Shankarpur is a great option. The unspoilt shore, miles from any major human activity, is perfect for a peaceful time. Visitors can enjoy the fresh air and clear waters, while staying on the shore and waiting for the morning fish.
Sonajhuri
Sonajhuri, located just a few miles from Kolkata, is another great place to visit. The only place to interact with people is the forest, which is home to a variety of birds, animals, and plants. The forest is so untouched that even the roads here are dirt tracks, instead of proper paved ones.
Gangani
Gangani, located in West Bengal, is known as its 'Grand Canyon' due to the Silabati River that flows through a gorge lined with hills. The river is not deep enough to cross, so visitors can only cross it by foot. The area is also home to a number of waterfalls, rivers, and trekking trails, making it an ideal destination for those seeking some peace and natural adventure.
These are some of the lesser-known destinations near Kolkata that you must explore this year with friends and family. Travel lovers are sure to fall in love with the places because of the serene and peaceful atmosphere. You should plan a trip soon before these tourist spots become famous and crowded.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)