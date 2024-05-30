Offbeat Tourist Destinations Near Kolkata To Visit in 2024; Check the Places

Taki

One of the best picnic spots near Kolkata is Taki, a short drive from the city. The area is known for its lush vegetation, which includes a forest and farmland. Taki offers a unique experience, with its stunning scenery and vibrant atmosphere.

Baguran

If you're looking for a more upscale experience, Baguran is a great option. This small coastal town is located far from the tourist buzz, offering a unique sense of peace and quiet. The only constant sound you'll hear in Baguran is the lashing of the waves on the shore.

Junput

For those looking for a more authentic experience, the Junput beach is a great place to visit. Located on the same coastal stretch as the popular Tajpur, Mandarmani, and Digha, Junput is a lesser-known place with the same unspoilt beauty. Unlike most of the tropical beaches, this one is lined with eucalyptus trees, instead of palms.

Shankarpur

If you're looking for a place to stay away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Shankarpur is a great option. The unspoilt shore, miles from any major human activity, is perfect for a peaceful time. Visitors can enjoy the fresh air and clear waters, while staying on the shore and waiting for the morning fish.