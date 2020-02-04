Time To Visit New Zealand and Say ‘Good Morning World’
In several countries across the world, the sun is considered to be of great significance. However, New Zealand shares an extra special relationship with the sun.
In keeping with this, Tourism New Zealand launched their campaign ‘Good Morning World’ in India.
As part of this campaign, you see locals talk about the unique experiences and stunning landscapes New Zealand has to offer while welcoming Indian visitors to the country.
In the following video, Kiwi cricketers Mitchell McClenaghan and Colin Munro share their experience of playing backyard cricket, which is their version of the Indian gully cricket.
Mitch is also curious to know what Hardik Pandya’s morning looks like and Hardik, being the sport he is, has the perfect reply. He also lets us in on what’s the one thing he definitely wants to do when in New Zealand. Watch the video.
Cricketer KL Rahul too shared a post talking about his recent visit to New Zealand and why he loves jogging around Auckland Waterfront.
We’re looking forward to witnessing the magical sunrise, meeting warm people and soaking in all the beautiful sights and experiences that New Zealand promises to enchant you with.
We're looking forward to witnessing the magical sunrise, meeting warm people and soaking in all the beautiful sights and experiences that New Zealand promises to enchant you with.