Jan Shatabdi Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Jan Shatabdi Express was launched by the Indian Railways in the year 2002. The first train was operated on 16 April 2002. Since then, many trains have been added to 'Jan Shatabdi Express' lineup, which connect major cities all across India.

Since the tickets for Shatabdi Express trains are expensive, Jan Shatabdi Express was introduced as an affordable alternative. The fare for Jan Shatabdi Express is less than Shatabdi Express, as the name 'jan' itself means common people.

Jan Shatabdi Express has both AC and non-AC coaches, and because of the affordable fare scheme, food is not provided to the passengers for free.

In this article, we have curated the details of all Jan Shatabdi Express trains running across the country.