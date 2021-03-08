IRCTC to Resume Luxury Train ‘Golden Chariot’ From 14 March

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to resume the luxury train ‘Golden Chariot’ from 14 March 2021. “We wish to inform you that IRCTC will operate trips through Golden Chariot from March 14 2O2l,” the company said.

Owned by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the Golden Chariot train, which commenced in 2008 was taken over by IRCTC for operation, management, and marketing through a recently executed agreement between the two corporations.