IRCTC Temporarily Suspends Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express

The suspension of the services of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will come into effect from Friday, 9 April. 

File image of Tejas Express.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday, 7 April, decided to temporarily suspend the Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.

The suspension will come into effect from Friday, 9 April, and will remain suspended till 30 April. The decision was taken in the view of the surge in daily Covid-19 cases.

"It is to be informed that due to recent increase in COVID cases, IRCTC Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express (Train No. 82501-O2) is being temporarily suspended from 9th April to 30th April' 2021. The situation is being monitored continuously and action to re-operate the train will be taken accordingly (sic)," read a statement by IRCTC.

IRCTC also suspended the services of Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from 2 April 2021 for a month.

The IRCTC stated, “Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent COVID-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of Train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month. (sic)”

It further mentioned that night curfews implemented in connecting states may cause inconvenience to the passengers, reported PTI.

