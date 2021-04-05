IRCTC Temporarily Suspends Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will remain suspended for a month in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has temporarily suspended the services of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from 2 April 2021 for a month in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases.
The IRCTC said, “temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent COVID-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month.”
It further mentioned that night curfews implemented in connecting states may cause inconvenience to the passengers, reported PTI.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express was resumed by IRCTC on 14 February 2021. Earlier, the IRCTC had cancelled all trips to be made by this train from 24 November 2020 onwards due to poor occupancy because of the pandemic, reported PTI.
COVID Cases in Maharashtra
On Sunday, 4 April, the Maharashtra government announced lockdown-like restrictions which are to be followed till 30 April. The state recorded 57,074 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
