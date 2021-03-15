IRCTC Resumes Luxury Train ‘Golden Chariot’ From Bengaluru

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Sunday, 14 March, resumed operations of its luxury train ‘Golden Chariot’. The train started from Yesvantpur Bengaluru Railway Station for the 6-Night/7-Day tour – “Pride of Karnataka” trip.

“Vacation times are back now. The Golden Chariot Train embarked on its 6Nights/7 Days "Pride of Karnataka" itinerary from Yesvantpur Bengaluru Railway Station today amid traditional Indian welcome and hospitality to the picturesque landscape & destinations of South India,” the IRCTC tweeted.