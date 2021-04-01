IRCTC Partners With redBus to Offer Bus Ticketing Service
The partnership will allow users to choose from around 2,600 private bus operators and 24,000 buses daily.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) partnered with online bus ticket booking platform redBus to extend its online bus ticket booking service. IRCTC had earlier this year announced the service on its official website: bus.irctc.co.in.
The partnership will allow users to choose from more than 2,600 private bus operators and approximately 24,000 daily buses on IRCTC’s bus ticket booking platform, reported The Indian Express.
Moreover, IRCTC said that this integration will help them host around 1.2 million bus seats daily.
“redBus is delighted to partner with IRCTC to offer travellers a convenient and secure means to book bus tickets. IRCTC is the most preferred platform for millions of travellers to book their train tickets, and now with redBus’ integration within IRCTC website and app, customers of IRCTC will get access to the widest range of bus options to complete their travel.Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus
Users of IRCTC will get accessibility to features like choosing their boarding and drop points. They will also get an option to choose buses covered under the redBus Safety+ programme. It will help passengers select the safest bus option available on their route.
“Online booking of bus tickets witnessed a huge spike during the pandemic, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns and this association acts as a catalyst to fuel growth in the sector,” said Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus.
(With inputs from the Indian Express)
