IRCTC Partners with Abhibus to Offer Bus Ticket Booking Service
Abhibus has been consistently booking over 30,000 tickets per day, since past three months.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have partnered up with AbhiBus Services, an online e-ticketing platform.
This partnership will allow IRCTC to get bus inventory across 1,00,000 bus routes. Its customers will get the benefit of booking AC/ non-AC tickets/ buses as per their requirement.
With this partnership, IRCTC aims to facilitate travel booking for its customers, wherein if they find train tickets in waiting list, they can quickly refer to bus availability without hopping from one platform to another.
“The partnership with IRCTC will allow AbhiBus to grow exponentially, while IRCTC customers will have hassle free and immediate access to India’’s largest online bus inventory with innovative payment and promotional options to take care of their first mile, last mile and alternate connectivity choices.”Shashanka Koona, Chief Commercial Officer, AbhiBus.
As per the official release, Abhibus has been consistently booking over 30,000 tickets per day, since past three months. "IRCTC tie-up with AbhiBus will help it in reaching out to the millions of travellers with the most exhaustive bus inventory available online for bridging not just the first and last mile connectivity gaps, but also provide an alternative travel option in case of train unavailability," it said.
(With inputs from PTI)
