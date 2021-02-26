IRCTC Partners with Abhibus to Offer Bus Ticket Booking Service

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have partnered up with AbhiBus Services, an online e-ticketing platform.

This partnership will allow IRCTC to get bus inventory across 1,00,000 bus routes. Its customers will get the benefit of booking AC/ non-AC tickets/ buses as per their requirement.

With this partnership, IRCTC aims to facilitate travel booking for its customers, wherein if they find train tickets in waiting list, they can quickly refer to bus availability without hopping from one platform to another.