IRCTC North East Tour Package to Start from 30 March

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a special tour package to North Eastern cities by a Deluxe Tourists train. Package titled “North East Beauty” is scheduled to begin from 30 March 2021.
The train departs from Delhi and makes a trip to New Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Kalimpong, and then back to Delhi.
Tickets for the tour can be booked at IRCTC’s website and tourists can board this train from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna. It will be 9-nights and 10-days long tour.
Cost (Per Person)
1st AC:
- Adult on single occupancy: Rs 56,635
- Adult on double occupancy: Rs 49,070
- Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 49,070
2nd AC:
- Adult on single occupancy: Rs 47,345
- Adult on double occupancy: Rs 39,780
- Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 39,780
The deluxe train will have a capacity of only 38 passengers in 2nd AC and 48 in 1st AC.
Luxury Train Facilities
- The train has a library where one can sit and read
- Individual reading lights on each berth
- Locker facility available in every coach, in case you want to take extra care of your valuables.
- A restaurant with modern kitchen for comfortable dining
- Train will also have private security guards and CCTV cameras installed for security
