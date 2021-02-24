IRCTC North East Tour Package to Start from 30 March

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a special tour package to North Eastern cities by a Deluxe Tourists train. Package titled “North East Beauty” is scheduled to begin from 30 March 2021.

The train departs from Delhi and makes a trip to New Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Kalimpong, and then back to Delhi.

Tickets for the tour can be booked at IRCTC’s website and tourists can board this train from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna. It will be 9-nights and 10-days long tour.