IRCTC Is Offering Tour Package ‘Blissful Tirupati’ for Rs 14,200
IRCTC is offering a one-day and two-night tour package to Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a special tour package of Tirupati. Titled, ‘Blissful Tirupati’, it is a one-night and two-days package.
Tirupati, a town popular for its temple, is situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. It is also know as Tirumala and is known for the Sri Venkateshwara Temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu is also referred to as Balaji by North Indians, and Govinda by South Indians.
As per the information by irctctourism.com, the Sri Venkateshwara Temple is situated at the top of the hill at Tirumala and the town spreads on the foothills. The hill has to be crossed with seven peaks known as ‘Sapthagiri’, considered as seven hoods of Sheshnag of Lord Vishnu.
Here is everything you need to know about the package:
Tour Package Details
- Package Name: Blissful Tirupati
- Travel Mode: Flight
- Tour time: 1 night and 2 days
- Flight from: Mumbai
- Itinerary: Mumbai - Chennai - Tirupati - Chennai - Mumbai
Departure Dates
- 3, 10, 17, and 24 April 2021
- 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 May 2021
Cost (Per Person)
- Adult on single occupancy: Rs 16,000
- Adult on double occupancy: Rs 14,200
- Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 14,100
- Child with bed (2 to 11 years): Rs 13,200
- Child without bed (2 to 11 years): Rs 12,900
Cancellation Policy
- 21 days before departure date: 30% of the package cost will be deducted
- 21 to 15 days before departure date: 55% of the package cost will be deducted.
- 14 to 08 days before departure date: 80% of the package cost will be deducted.
- 7 to 0 days before departure date: 100% of the package cost will be deducted.
