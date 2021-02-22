IRCTC Is Offering Tour Package ‘Blissful Tirupati’ for Rs 14,200

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a special tour package of Tirupati. Titled, ‘Blissful Tirupati’, it is a one-night and two-days package.

Tirupati, a town popular for its temple, is situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. It is also know as Tirumala and is known for the Sri Venkateshwara Temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu is also referred to as Balaji by North Indians, and Govinda by South Indians.

As per the information by irctctourism.com, the Sri Venkateshwara Temple is situated at the top of the hill at Tirumala and the town spreads on the foothills. The hill has to be crossed with seven peaks known as ‘Sapthagiri’, considered as seven hoods of Sheshnag of Lord Vishnu.

Here is everything you need to know about the package: