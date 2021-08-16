IRCTC is Offering Cashback to Women Travellers on Raksha Bandhan

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced that it will offer special discounts to women passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The subsidiary of Indian Railways said that women passengers travelling by Tejas Express can avail a cashback of 5 percent. The offer can be availed on trips between 15 to 24 August 2021.

"The offer will not be valid for commuters booking their travel ticket between these days. They will be eligible for the cashback if they are travelling in the premium train between the given dates," said an IRCTC officer, as quoted by News18.

They further added that Raksha bandhan offer for women commuters can be availed for Tejas Express trains running on Lucknow-Delhi, and Mumbai-Ahmedabad routes.