Indian Railways to Run 110 Diwali-Chhath Festival Special Trains, Check Details

Indian Railways Festival Special Trains: Ministry of Railways on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, announced that Indian Railways is running 668 special services on account of festival season in India.

These services have been initiated to ensure smooth and comfortable travel to the passengers, during the festive season.

According to the official press release, the Ministry of Railways has notified 110 trains under 'Puja Dipawali Chhatha Specials- 2021'.

"For the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season, Indian Railways is running 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhatha Puja this year," the Ministry added.

It further stated that augmentation of coaches in regular trains is also being done to ensure the berth availability during this festive rush.