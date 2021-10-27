Indian Railways to Run 110 Diwali-Chhath Festival Special Trains, Check Details
Ministry of Railways has notified 110 trains under 'Puja Dipawali Chhatha Specials- 2021'
Indian Railways Festival Special Trains: Ministry of Railways on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, announced that Indian Railways is running 668 special services on account of festival season in India.
These services have been initiated to ensure smooth and comfortable travel to the passengers, during the festive season.
According to the official press release, the Ministry of Railways has notified 110 trains under 'Puja Dipawali Chhatha Specials- 2021'.
"For the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers during this festive season, Indian Railways is running 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhatha Puja this year," the Ministry added.
It further stated that augmentation of coaches in regular trains is also being done to ensure the berth availability during this festive rush.
According to a report by News18 citing a senior officer of Indian Railways, two festival trains will originate from Mumbai to Banaras (Uttar Pradesh) and Bhagalpur (Bihar), respectively. These trains will run between 27 October to 20 November 2021.
Mumbai Central-Banaras (09183/ 09184)
The Mumbai Central-Banaras (09183) train will commence its journey from Mumbai Central railway station at 11pm on every Wednesday. The journey will end at Banaras station at 2pm on Friday.
The return journey train (09184) will start at 07:30 pm on Friday from Banaras and will reach its destination, Mumbai Central station at 07:20 am on Sunday.
Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur (09185/ 09186)
Whereas, the Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur (09185) festive special train will depart from Mumbai Central station at 11:05 am on Saturdays, and will conclude at Bhagalpur at 10 am on Monday.
The return journey train (09186) will depart from Bhagalpur at 5am on Tuesdays, and will end at Mumbai Central station at 07:20am on Thursday.
For more details about Diwali Chhatha festival special trains, check out the official website of Indian Railways.
(With inputs from News18)
