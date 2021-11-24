Indian Railways to Resume Cooked Meal Services in Premium Trains
Passengers will be able to avail catering services from IRCTC's website.
The Indian Railways is all set to resume catering services with cooked food in premium trains like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duranto, Vante Bharat, Tejas and Gatiman Express. Cooked meals services were halted by the railways last year in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, this new order indicates a gradual restoration of normal passenger services on Indian trains.
The Railway Board order states that each Zonal Railways, after verifying charges on the basis of services being provided, will input the applicable rate list in the PRS software for enabling booking/opting out of catering services, from advanced reservation period (ARP) date, at the time of booking of tickets.
"Presently, it will be applicable for only Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas and Gatiman category of trains. For those passengers, who already booked tickets in advance, some directions have been given to the service provider," the order added, as quoted by Mint.
The order also directs Zonal officers to pass on information about restoration of food services to passengers who have already booked their e-tickets, through SMS and e-mail.
Passengers who have already booked their tickets (e-ticket or counter), will be able to access a facility to opt for catering services and payment of the charges due in advance, on IRCTC's website. Moreover, food services will also be available to passengers on demand in the train on a payment basis.
