Indian Railways to Resume Cooked Meal Services in Premium Trains

The Indian Railways is all set to resume catering services with cooked food in premium trains like the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duranto, Vante Bharat, Tejas and Gatiman Express. Cooked meals services were halted by the railways last year in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this new order indicates a gradual restoration of normal passenger services on Indian trains.

The Railway Board order states that each Zonal Railways, after verifying charges on the basis of services being provided, will input the applicable rate list in the PRS software for enabling booking/opting out of catering services, from advanced reservation period (ARP) date, at the time of booking of tickets.