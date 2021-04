Garib Rath Express: Timings, Routes, Ticket Fare

Garib Rath, a set of affordable air conditioned trains, was launched by the Indian Railways in the year 2006. It was introduced by then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The first 'Garib Rath' Express operated between Saharsa, Bihar to Amritsar, Punjab, and since then many more trains have been added to the Garib Rath Express lineup.

Garib Rath Express trains are fully air-conditioned. All its coaches are AC 3-tier, and fares for the same are half the prices of 3AC coaches of other trains. Because of the affordable fares, meals and beddings are not provided for free to the passengers. A Garib Rath train coach also has more berths (78 berth) than other 3AC coaches.

Garib Rath trains are usually long-distance trains with few stops. Average speed of the trains is around 81 km/hr, while it can go up to the maximum speed of 140 km/hr.