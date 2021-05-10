Amid COVID Surge, Western Railways Cancels 19 Special Trains
It said that the passenger demand has decreased due to the COVID-19 situation in the region.
The Western Railways has announced the cancellation of many trains due to the coronavirus pandemic. It said that the passenger demand has decreased due to the COVID-19 situation in the region.
On 7 May 2021, Western Railways announced the cancellation of 19 more special trains from 9 May onwards. "Due to reduction in passenger demand in view of COVID situation, some more special trains have been cancelled till further advice," read the official notification.
List of Cancelled Trains
From 9 May
- Train Number 09013/09014 Bandra- Bhusaval Special Train
- Train Number 09415 Ahmedabad-Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train
From 10 May
- Train number 09233 Bandra Terminus- Jaipur Special Train
- Train number 09220 Ahmedabad- Chennai Central Superfast Special train
- Train number 09424 Gandhinagar - Tirunelveli Festival Special Train
From 11 May
- Train number 09234 Jaipur- Bandra Terminus Special
- Train number 09055 Valsad- Jodhpur Special train
- Train number 09332 Indore- Kochuveli Special train
- Train number 09416 Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Ahmedabad Special
From 12 May
- Train number 09219 Chennai Central - Ahmedabad Superfast Special
- Train number 02908 Hapa- Madgaon Superfast Special
- Train number 09056 Jodhpur- Valsad special train
From 13 May
- Train No. 09043 Bandra - Bhagat's Kothi Special
- Train number 09423 Tirunelveli - Gandhidham Festival Special
- Train number 09262 Porbandar - Kochuveli Special
From 14 May
- Train number 02907 Madgaon - Hapa Superfast
- Train number 09044 Bhagat's Kothi - Bandra Special
- Train number 09331 Kochuveli - Indore Special
From 16 May
- Train number 09261 Kochuveli - Porbandar Special
