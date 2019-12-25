Amazon Quiz Answers 25 December: Winner Gets Oppo Reno2 Z

1) In 1804, which composer born on 16th December, debuted his Symphony no 3 in Napoleon’s honour?

Answer: Beethoven

2) Which country topped the medal tally at the South Asian Games 2019?

Answer: India

3) Who is known as Père Noël in French?

Answer: Santa Claus

4) New Zealand has ordered 1,292 of what to treat patients injured in a volcanic eruption on the country’s White Island?

Answer: Square feet of skin

5) If Suman Rao finished 3rd, Opelie Mezzino finished 2nd, who finished 1st? (Hint: Miss world 2019 pageant)

Answer: Toni-Ann Singh