Tips To Prevent Hair Fall

Hair loss is a common problem that can severely affect someone's physical appearance and well-being. Female pattern baldness, commonly known as alopecia, is a condition in which the hair thins on the top of the head and hairline. This can cause a number of issues for women, including a loss of shine, a reduction in volume, and changes in the texture and style of their hair.

While hair loss is a common problem in women, it is not a single condition. There are many different types of hair loss that can affect women of all ages, including vellis hair, terminal hair, and seborrhea. Each of these conditions has a different root cause and treatment options.

Let's know a few common tips to follow to prevent hair loss.