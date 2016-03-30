This Movie About Van Gogh is Made up Entirely of Oil Paintings!
(This article was first published on 31 March 2016. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of Vincent Van Gogh.)
Even more than a century after his controversial death, there is no dearth of admirers for Vincent van Gogh’s work. Tributes are written/painted for him in different parts of the world everyday – yet, what better way to honour him than through the world’s first painted feature film?
Loving Vincent “is an investigation delving into the life and controversial death of Vincent Van Gogh, one of the world’s most beloved painters, told by his paintings and by the characters that inhabit them. The intrigue unfolds through interviews with the characters closest to Vincent and through dramatic reconstructions of the events leading up to his death.” – thus reads the film’s synopsis.
The most interesting element of the film? Every shot in the film has been painted with oil paints on canvas – just like van Gogh himself would paint. Over a 100 artists across the world came together to create the film’s 12 oil paintings-per second animation!
Take a look at the trailer of the film here:
The film is being produced by Oscar-winning studios BreakThru Films and Trademark Films. It is slated for release this year.
On the occasion of the famous Dutch painter’s birth anniversary, we cannot help but be excited at this incredible upcoming feature.
Here are some frames/paintings that we caught from the trailer:
