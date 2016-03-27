This 400-Year-Old Puppeteer Tribe Once Served as Spies for Shivaji

If you were travelling along the busy Mumbai-Goa highway, chances are you’ll completely miss the village of Pinguli.

But here’s why you shouldn’t.

Nestled amidst the lush Sahyadri hills, this village – for over 400 years – has been home to the Thakars, a tribe of painters, puppeteers and storytellers.

In the olden times, these skilled artists worked as spies for powerful Maratha kings such as Shivaji.