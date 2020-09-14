‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers’: Google Honours Frontline Workers

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the world to be resilient like never before. This is especially the case when it comes to frontline workers who have been tirelessly working for over six months now to help contain the rapid spread of the virus, and we couldn’t be more grateful. On 14 September, Google decided to echo this sentiment through its Google doodle of the day “Thank you coronavirus helpers”.

Google India shared the doodle on Twitter, urging people to stay home in honour of frontline workers and help flatten the curve.