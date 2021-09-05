Teachers' Day: Meet The 44 Teachers Being Awarded by The President This Year
The teachers who inspire!
Whether you’re a writer, researcher, doctor, engineer, journalist, or whoever – there is (in all probability) one person who will be most responsible for your success, no matter how you measure it. And that person is a teacher.
On International Teachers’ Day, celebrated on 5 September, here’s a look at the 44 teachers will be felicitated by President Ramnath Kovind.
1. MAMATA PALIWAL
Mamata Paliwal is as a mathematics teacher at the Government Girls' Senior Secondary School in Bhiwani, Haryana. She says that she's being awarded for her keen interest in mathematics. Mamata tries to teach mathematics to children in a manner that is fun and simple to understand. She even devises formula games for them to learn certain mathematical concepts.
2. KAMAL KISHOR SHARMA
Kamal Kishor Sharma is the Principal of the Government Senior Secondary School in the Kandaghat district of Himachal Pradesh. Sharma is credited with many positive changes that he's brought about in the school just by sheer hard work. The land on which the school was built had many stakeholders, due to which no construction work was being done. Kamal Kishore went door-to-door to the stake holders and convinced them to give their land to the school and also collect funds for it. Not just that, during the pandemic, he went door-to-door to discuss the importance of education for children and also to solve doubts for his students, if they had any.
3. JAGAT SINGH
Jagat Singh is working as a teacher in the Government Primary High School located in Manela, Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.
4. VIPIN KUMAR
Vipin Kumar is the Deputy Principal at Government Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya located in Sector-11, Delhi and is known to teach children with great care.
As a teacher, he's tried to provide additional help to students who did not have the means to attend coaching classes for competitive exams. Kumar says that he provided such students with necessary study notes and also tried to guide them as much as he could. Due to his efforts, 35 students from the school clear the IIT-JEE Mains and NEET exam in one year. He also prepared a team of students from Delhi government schools to an Olympiad in Moscow. The students secured a bronze medal at the event.
5. DEEPAK JOSHI
Deepak Joshi teaches at Government Senior Secondary School located in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
6. JAI SINGH
Jai Singh is working as a Senior Physical Teacher in Government Secondary School, Jhunjhunu, Rajgarh, Rajasthan.
7. VINITA DAYABHAI RATHORE
Vinita Rathore is working as the headmistress of the Vinoba Bhave School located in Rajkot, Gujarat.
The teachers chosen to be honored on Teachers' Day have been selected from different states of the country, including two each from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Amongst the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, one teacher each have been chose from Bal Bharti Public School in Delhi and Dwarka and Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Rajasthan. A teacher from Chhattisgarh's Eklavya Model Residential School has also made it to the list.
8. ASHOK KUMAR MOHANLAL PARMAR
Ashok Kumar teaches at the Hiten Dholakia School located in Bhuj, Gujarat.
9. SHAKTI PATEL
Shakti Patel is working as a secondary teacher in Government High School, Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. He is quite popular in the field because of the way his thinks about the teaching profession. He has put a lot of effort to bring innovation among the students. He encourages his students to understand concepts as opposed to rote learning. He also urges them to use their imagination to the fullest.
10. HARIDAS SHARMA
Hirdas Sharma is the acting headmaster in a government-run middle school located at Ramgarh, Dehrak in Kaimur district of Bihar.
The DPO of Kaimur District, SAS Akshay Pandey said that in 2019, the then DM Dr Naval Kishore Chaudhary had awarded Principal Haridas Sharma with the Outstanding Teacher Award. After this, in 2020, he has also been given the Global Teacher Award during the corona pandemic.
11. CHANDANA DUTT
Chandana Dutt has been teaching English for 17 years in a government-run middle school located in Ranti, Madhubani, Bihar. She has dedicated her career to work on educating girls from lesser privileged backgrounds. In order to ensure that girls from all communities and social groups go to school, Dutt organised door-to-door campaigns.
12. ASHOK KUMAR SATPADHYAY
Ashok Kumar teaches children in the District Government School located in Bhadrak, Odisha.
13. AJIT KUMAR SETHI
Ajit Kumar is working as Acting Head Teacher in Government UPS Kanamana School, Chhatraparganjam, Orissa.
14. HARISWAMI DAS
Hariswami Das is working as the headmaster of Sevanagar High School located in Malda, English Bazar, West Bengal.
15. SANJEEV SHARMA
Sanjeev Sharma is a teacher at Ikhni Primary School in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. He has done important work in the field of education at the local level. There was a time when the school was about to close down due to low number of students. Due to Sharma's struggles, the school now has a large number of children and is seen as an example to the nation. This has been possible with the efforts of Sanjeev Sharma and the cooperation of the villagers.
16. MUHAMMAD ALI
Muhammad Ali teaches at the Government Middle School located in Kargil, Ladakh and is also the headmaster of the school. He has made remarkable contribution in the field of education. His work during the pandemic was especially noted. Taking care of the education of the students living in far flung areas, he worked for the betterment of their education.
17. TRIPTI MAHOR
Tripti is working as an assistant teacher of social sciences in the Government Girls Inter College located in the Rampur city of Uttar Pradesh. She has been associated with the education sector for almost 9 years. She has been selected for this honor due to her innovative activities in the education sector.
18. MANISH KUMAR
State Teacher Award and Auraiya Ratna awardee Manish Kumar is a science teacher in Pre-Secondary School located in Shivganj, Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. Kumar started campaigns like Young Changemakers and Child Achievers for the students. Apart from that, he also worked towards environmental protection.
He has started work on building a science park for the purpose of children's learning. Before this, there was no such park in the Kanpur division in which children could play while at the same time learn something. He named it S-Park, which means Science Park.
19. SURUCHI GANDHI
Suruchi Gandhi is the principal of Bal Bharti Public School located in Sector-12 Dwarka, Delhi. She has emphasised that children need to stay away from cramming. She insists on the teachers teaching in her school a mentors, facilitators and even painters, among other things, as they are expected to inspire the children to develop holistically.
20. ACHALA VERMA
Achala Verma is a teacher at the Birla Balika Vidyapeeth school located in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.
Teachers from across the country were given a chance to nominate themselves for this award between 1 and 10 June. After the nominations were made, a jury prepared the final list of winners on 10 August after conducting video calls with the teachers or meeting them physically. The teachers are selected by the State Level Selection Committee and the Central Award Committee.
21. MATHEW K THOMAS
Mathew K Thomas is working as a teacher at the Sainik School in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
22. PRAMOD KUMAR SHUKLA
Pramod Kumar Shukla is working as a lecturer in Eklavya Model Residential School located in Bastar, Chhattisgarh.
23. FAISAL SL
Faisal is working as a teacher at K Vidyalaya Pattom located in Ernakulam, Kerala.
24. DUDA SORA
Duda Sora works as a head teacher at the Government Upper Primary School in , West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.
25. SWADESUNO ZAO
Swadesuno Zao is the head teacher at the GMS Dakhma School located in Kohima, Nagaland.
26. NINGMERO SIMRAI
Ningmero Simrai is working as a teacher at the Ukhrul Higher Secondary School located in Ukhrul, Manipur.
27. PREMDAS CHHETRI
37-year-old Premdas Chhetri, who hails from the Nia Broom area of Sikkim, is currently working as a physics teacher at the Tashi Namgyal Higher Secondary School in the state's capital city of Gangtok.
28. MINGMA SHERPA
Mingma Sherpa is working as head teacher at the Loom Primary School located in Lower Jangu, North Sikkim. This school is located in rural area which very far away from the main city.
29. JACINTA VANLALENGZAMI
Jacinta is working as head teacher at the A&M Grandchild School located in the Sirchhip area of Mizoram.
30. SIBSANKAR PAL
Sibsankar Pal is working as the head teacher at Pandabapir High School located in West Tripura.
31. KANGKAN KISHOR DUTT
Kangkan Kishor Dutt is a teacher at the Bamunpukhuri High School located in East Jorhat, Assam.
32. BINADA SWARGIARY
Binada is working as a teacher at the Higher Secondary School located in Bexa, Assam.
33. MANOJ KUMAR SINGH
Manoj Kumar Singh is a teacher at the Hindustan Mitramandal Middle School in East Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He has been included in this list of awards for his significant contribution in the field of education at the time of the corona pandemic. Manoj believes in teaching children amidst nature, and also sometimes takes classes in the local market.
34. PRASAD MANAPPARAMBIL BHASKARAN
Prasad Bhaskaran is working as head teacher at the GLPS Varavoor School in Thrissur, Kerala.
35. KONATHALA FANI BHUSHAN SRIDHAR
Konathala Fani is a teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School located in the Lingarjupalam area of Andhra Pradesh.
36. S MUNI REDDY
S Muni Reddy is a teacher at the ZP High School located in Chittor, Andhra Pradesh.
37. RANGAIAH KEDARLA
Ragaiah Kedarla teaches at the MPPS Sawarkheda Kerameri School located in Kumuram Asifabad, Telangana.
38. RAMSWAMY PAYYAVULA
Ramswamy Payyavula works as head teacher in ZP High School, Siddipet, Telangana.
39. NAGARAJA CM
Nagaraja CM is a high school teacher at a government school in Bangalore, Karnataka.
40. ASHA DEVI K
Asha Devi is working as a head teacher at the Panchayat Union Middle School, Manikandam Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.
41. LALITA D
Lalita D is working as a headmistress at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School located in Erode, Tamil Nadu.
42. KHURSHID QUTUBUDDIN SHEIKH
Khurshid Qutubuddin Sheikh is a teacher at the ZP Upper Primary School located in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.
43. UMESH RAGHUNATH KOS
Umesh Raghunath is a teacher at ZPPS Jagdambanagar School located in Osmanabad, Maharashtra.
44. JAISUNDAR V
Jayasundar is working as a teacher at the Government Middle School located in the BRC-2 area of Puducherry.
WHY DO WE CELEBRATE TEACHERS' DAY?
Every year 5 September is celebrated as Teacher's Day in India. This day is the birthday of the country's first Vice-President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He had once expressed this wish to some of his students and friends that if his birthday is ever celebrated, it should be celebrated as Teachers' Day. He'd said that such a thing would be a matter of pride for him. After that, this day was celebrated as Teachers' Day all over India, every year from 1962 onwards.
Remembered as a great teacher of India, Radhakrishnan was also a prolific writer. He was also honored with the Bharat Ratna Award.
