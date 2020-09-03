Teachers’ Day 2020: What Can You Gift Your Teachers Today?
Teacher’s Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Teacher's Day will be celebrated in India on 5 September 2020. It is celebrated across all schools and colleges in the country. Students organise special programmes on this day to honour their teachers.
Teacher's Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the first vice president and the second president of India, and is remembered as a remarkable teacher and a great educationist.
Teachers’ Day 2020: 5 Gift Ideas For Your Teachers
On this special day, students pay respects to their teachers and give them gifts. Here are some gift ideas to make your life easier:
A Pack of Chocolates
You can gift a pack of chocolates to your teacher this teachers’ day. Almost everyone loves chocolates and your teacher will also enjoy the same. You can also do some research and buy your teacher’s favorite chocolates and make a pack yourself by putting them in a nice basket or a box. This will also give it a personal touch.
A Pen Stand
The easiest option to gift our teachers are pens. Several students choose to buy a pen and present it to their teachers. However, if you gift them with a nice pen stand, your present stands out and will be special.
Tea or Coffee Mug
You can present your a nice tea or coffee mug this teachers’ day. It will not be too expensive and will prove useful for your teacher.
Diary
If you are still not sure of what to gift your teacher this Teachers’ day, you can always get a them a diary. It will always be useful for them to prepare notes, planning course structure, etc. It is a safe and durable option.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.