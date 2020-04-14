Tamil New Year 2020 Wishes, Images, and Messages For Loved Ones
The first day of Punthandu also known as the Tamil New Year is being celebrated in India on 14 April. According to the Hindu Calendar, the first day of the festival falls on or about 14 April every year. On the same day, traditional new year is celebrated by Hindus in different part of the country as well, like Vishu in Kerala, Vaisakhi in central and north India, Bihu and Poila Baishak in the East and Northeast. In the Tamil calendar, the festival falls on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.
It is observed that Tamil people, on this day, greet each other by saying "Puthāaṇdu vāazhthugal!" (புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள்) or "Iṉiya puthaandu nalvāazhthugal!" (இனிய புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்), that means Happy New Year. Also, people send wishes and greetings to their family and friends on social media.
As the festival comes amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, people won't be able to meet their loved ones. So we have got some amazing images, wishes and messages which you can share and maintain social distancing.
Tamil New Year 2020 (Punthandu) Wishes, Images, Cards and Messages
"May this year's Puthandu bring in abundance joy and prosperity to your life. Have a blessed Tamil New Year!"
"Keep your spirits unshaken and you shall always walk on the path to glory. Happy Puthandu!"
"Sending all the sweets and happiness wrapped in this message. Loads of love to you and your family. Happy Tamil New Year!"
"The dawn is about to break, to give light to a brighter road,
let us promise to take a step forward to spread happiness in everyone's life.
Puthandu Vazthukal!"
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)