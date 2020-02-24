Agra Taj Mahal: Entry Timings & How to Book Tickets Online

The nearest airport is in Agra, which is 30 minutes or 12 km away from Taj Mahal. If people want to travel by railways, Taj Express and Shatabdi are the best and the most convenient options. By road, if a person is travelling from Delhi, it takes only 3 hours 50 minutes to reach Taj Mahal via. Taj Express Highway or also known as the Yamuna Expressway which is a 6-lane, 165 km long highway.