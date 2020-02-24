Agra Taj Mahal: Entry Timings & How to Book Tickets Online
Taj Mahal, considered a symbol of love, is a unique example of beauty. The mausoleum was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. It is among the seven wonders of the world. Taj Mahal was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. It is also regarded as one of the best examples of Mughal architecture in India.
- Taj Mahal Entry Ticket Details
- Indians visiting Taj Mahal on weekdays, except Friday, will have to pay an entry fee of Rs 50.
- Foreigners/NRIs visiting Taj Mahal on weekdays, except Fridays, will have to pay an entry fee of Rs 1,100.
- People associated with SAARC/BIMSTEC, visiting Taj Mahal on weekdays, except Fridays, will have to pay an entry fee of Rs 540.
- Taj Mahal Entry Timings
Taj Mahal opens 30 minutes prior to sunrise and closes 30 minutes before sunset. It, however, remains closed on Fridays.
- Where to Buy Tickets for Taj Mahal Online?
- Visit the official website to book tickets for a visit to Taj Mahal - asi.payumoney.com or www.asiagracircle.in
- Click on city Agra under the ‘city’ column.
- Then select Taj Mahal under ‘monuments’ column adjacent to it.
- Select Taj Mahal if you want to visit Taj Mahal only, otherwise, click on Taj Mahal with the mausoleum.
- Select the date and time and click on the arrow to move further for booking the tickets.
- After that select nationality and the number of tickets, you want to buy.
- After that enter your email id and proceed to pay.
- Choose a payment mode to pay for booking the tickets successfully.
- Taj Mahal Offline Ticket Outlets
- Taj Mahal Western Gate:- Tickets are available on Western Gate near Saheli Burj. (Timing- One hour before sunrise up to 45 minutes before sunset).
- Taj Mahal Eastern Gate:- Tickets are available at Eastern Gate of Taj Mahal. (Timing - One Hour before sunrise up to 45 minutes before sunset).
- Taj Mahal Southern Gate:- No entry from this gate at present. Only Exit is allowed.
- How to Reach Taj Mahal via Air, Rail or Road?
The nearest airport is in Agra, which is 30 minutes or 12 km away from Taj Mahal. If people want to travel by railways, Taj Express and Shatabdi are the best and the most convenient options. By road, if a person is travelling from Delhi, it takes only 3 hours 50 minutes to reach Taj Mahal via. Taj Express Highway or also known as the Yamuna Expressway which is a 6-lane, 165 km long highway.
