‘Swimmer Among The Stars’: Shashi Tharoor’s Son Tells Stories Too

It was a ‘happy coincidence’ for Kanishk. Kolkata saw the launch of his book two days after he went through the rituals of a Bengali wedding with his Puerto Rican poet wife, Amanda. “We had a church wedding in New York but both of us wanted a Bengali ceremony in Kolkata. We are happy to have as many blessings as we can,” says Kanishk, who has just returned from his father Shashi Tharoor’s ancestral home in Palakkad, Kerala.