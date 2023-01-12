Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated on 12 January. Here is a list of quotes and wishes.
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023: Every year, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is observed on 12 January. Born as Narendra Nath Dutta in Kolkata on 12 January 1863, Swami Vivekananda was a spiritual leader and social reformer who spent his entire life eradicating child marriage and illiteracy from India. His ideas of rationality are one of the main reasons that he is admired by the youth of the country, and that is why, every year, National Youth Day is celebrated on the same day as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti.
Let us explore some quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings for WhatsApp status on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023.
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023: Famous and Inspirational Quotes
"Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is achieved."Swami Vivekananda
"Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way."Swami Vivekananda
"If faith in ourselves had been more extensively taught and practiced, I am sure a very large portion of the evils and miseries that we have would have vanished."Swami Vivekananda
"The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful."Swami Vivekananda
"Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads, and dare to carry that out in your life."Swami Vivekananda
"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."Swami Vivekananda
"Do one thing at a time, and while doing it put your whole Soul into it to the exclusion of all else."Swami Vivekananda
"In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart."Swami Vivekananda
"That man has reached immortality who is disturbed by nothing material."Swami Vivekananda
"The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves."Swami Vivekananda
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Wishes: Greetings and Messages for WhatsApp Status
On Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, I wish you the inspiration and fortitude to make the right choices in life. Happy Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023.
Never be afraid to take chances in life; whether you win or lose, you will always learn something new. I wish you a happy Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023.
I send you my warmest and heartiest greetings on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. Nothing is more discouraging than believing that you are incapable and weak.
Swami Vivekananda Jayanti wanted the youth of the country to succeed and flourish. Happy National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023.
May you be guided by Swami Vivekananda's philosophies and teachings. Wish you a very happy Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023.
Let's celebrate the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on this beautiful occasion of National Youth Day. Happy Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023.
Every obstacle presents an opportunity; it just relies on your perspective as to whether you regard it as a chance or a problem. I wish you a very happy Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.