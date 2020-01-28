Surajkund Mela 2020: Date, History, Ticket Price, and Bookings
Surajkund Mela also known as the ‘International Craft Fair’ is set to begin this year in February. One of the most-awaited fairs in India, the Surajkund Mela’s theme this year is around the state of Himachal Pradesh. The two-week Surajkund Mela festival will commence from 2 February 2020 till 16 February 2020. During the fair, visitors will get a chance to see the handicraft, culture and unmatched craftsmanship of Himachal Pradesh.
Surajkund Mela is hosted jointly by the Surajkund Mela Authority, Union Ministries of Tourism, Textile, Culture, External Affairs, Tourism Department, Haryana Government and Haryana Tourism Corporation, with the sole purpose of promoting traditional cultural handicrafts of the country.
Since state of Himachal Pradesh is the theme of Surajkund Mela this year, it’s expected that colourful Himachali caps, shawls will be on display. Here are the details of the Surajkund Mela timings, venue, ticket price and bookings.
- Surajkund Mela 2020: When was the first time Surajkund Mela was organised?
Surajkund Crafts Mela was organised for the first time in 1987, with the aim of displaying the richness and diversity of India's handicrafts and cultural heritage. Every year, the mela comes up with a different state as a theme. Through the fair, people get an opportunity to witness the diversity in the culture and handicrafts in India. Since the Surajkund mela is organised right as spring heralds its arrival, the festival attracts a lot of foreign tourists.
- Surajkund Mela 2020: Timings and Venue
Every year Surajkund Mela is organised in the city of Faridabad, in a 40-acre land which has about 1,010 working huts. People can visit the International Craft Fair from 10:30 am in the morning, till 8:30 pm at night.
- Surajkund Mela 2020: Ticket Price and Booking
The ticket price of Surajkund Mela has been fixed at Rs 80 on weekdays and Rs 120 on weekends. You can purchase tickets before entering the craft fair. Tickets can also be purchased online, on BookMyShow’s official website.
There is a 50% discount for senior citizens, which caters to serving soldiers, disabled or handicapped people. Students can also avail of this discount. by showing their ID cards at the ticket counter.
