Surajkund Mela 2020: Date, History, Ticket Price, and Bookings

Surajkund Crafts Mela was organised for the first time in 1987, with the aim of displaying the richness and diversity of India's handicrafts and cultural heritage. Every year, the mela comes up with a different state as a theme. Through the fair, people get an opportunity to witness the diversity in the culture and handicrafts in India. Since the Surajkund mela is organised right as spring heralds its arrival, the festival attracts a lot of foreign tourists.