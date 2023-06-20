Summer Solstice 2023 Date and Time: Why Is It the Longest Day of Year? Details

The Summer Solstice is an astronomical event that takes place every year in the month of June. It is considered as the longest day of the year in Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Word Solstice has been derived from two Latin words. 'Sol' means Sun and 'Sistere' meaning to stand still. During the Summer Solstice, the axis of Earth is more inclined towards the Sun, which is at its highest point during this event.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the date of Summer Solstice may change slightly every year but generally it is observed in the month of June, around 20 or 21st. It marks the beginning of summer in this hemisphere.