Subhas Chandra Bose Death Anniversary: 10 Famous Quotes by Netaji

Subhas Chandra Bose also popularly known as Netaji was an Indian freedom fighter and a revolutionary. The title ‘Netaji’ was conferred to him by German and Indian officials at the Special Bureau of India in Berlin.

Subhas Chandra Bose was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Orrisa, now known as Odisha. While growing up he became a follower of Swami Vivekananda, and espoused strong socialist values.

He led the Indian National Army or Azad Hind Fauj in 1943 to free India from British rule. Netaji's Nationalist ideas inspired million of people to fight for the freedom of India.

On 18 August 1945, he reportedly died at a hospital in Taiwan as a result of injuries from a plane crash.

Here are some famous quotes by the revolutionary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.