The first solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on Sunday, 21 June. This will also be an annular solar eclipse, where the Sun, Moon and the Earth are aligned in a straight line.There are three types of solar eclipse: total, partial and annular. In a total solar eclipse, the Moon completely blocks the Sun, creating temporary darkness in the sky. In a partial solar eclipse, the Moon covers the sun only partly, making the sun appear in a crescent shape.In an annular solar eclipse, the Moon is away from the Earth in its elliptical orbit thus it cannot cover the sun completely, resulting in a thin disk of light around the silhouette of the Moon, also know as "the ring of fire".A solar eclipse usually occurs two weeks prior or after the occurrence of a lunar eclipse. The last lunar eclipse was on 5 June.What Time will the Annular Solar Eclipse in India?The annular solar eclipse on Saturday will begin at 9:15 am and will reach its peak at 12:10 pm. The eclipse will finish by 3 pm in the country.The solar eclipse will also be visible in over central Africa, southern Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan and South central China.The next solar eclipse will be visible on 14-15 December in India.How to Watch the Annular Solar Eclipse in India?Any direct glimpse of the Sun's rays is not advisable and is dangerous. Looking directly at the sun can damage cause damage to the retina. Even small amounts of of direct exposure can cause blurry vision or temporary blindness.Using cardboard eclipse glasses which are available in the market or using a film sheet is the recommended way to watch the eclipse. The glasses or the filter should meet the ISO 1231-2 international safety standards.If you are planning on watching or recording the eclipse through a camera, telescope or binoculars, you should purchase a solar filter to place on the end of your lends. Directly pointing your camera lens at the sun for a long period of time will cause damage to your lens.It is also recommended to not wear the eclipse glasses and then view the eclipse through the lens since the concentrated light will pass through the filters.Safety measures that you should follow to watch the annular solar eclipse:Inspect your solar filter or solar glasses before using them. Make sure there are no holes in the lens or are damaged in any way.If you wear prescription eyeglasses, wear the solar glasses over them to view the eclipse.Remove your solar filter or glasses only after you have looked away from the sun.Do not look at the Sun through any unfiltered camera lens, telescope or any other optical device.Only use solar filters or glasses which meet ISO 1231-2 international safety standards.